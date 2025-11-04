Left Menu

Navigating the Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal: Essential Insights

Booth level officers have begun an important survey of electoral rolls in West Bengal. This process aims to verify voter information through home visits and requires voters to complete specific documentation. The initiative will run until December, with final rolls published in February. Online submissions will soon be available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:45 IST
Navigating the Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal: Essential Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Booth level officers are now visiting homes across West Bengal as part of an extensive survey to update electoral rolls. This politically sensitive exercise involves verifying voter details and ensuring accuracy.

Officers carry ID cards with QR codes for identity verification and are often accompanied by political party representatives. Voters need to fill out and submit specific forms, which require supporting documents like voter ID, Aadhaar, and old electoral roll references.

While home visits are ongoing until December 4, voters can also submit forms online when available. The draft roll will be published in December; objections can be raised until January, with the final list out by February 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025