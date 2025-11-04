Navigating the Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal: Essential Insights

Booth level officers are now visiting homes across West Bengal as part of an extensive survey to update electoral rolls. This politically sensitive exercise involves verifying voter details and ensuring accuracy.

Officers carry ID cards with QR codes for identity verification and are often accompanied by political party representatives. Voters need to fill out and submit specific forms, which require supporting documents like voter ID, Aadhaar, and old electoral roll references.

While home visits are ongoing until December 4, voters can also submit forms online when available. The draft roll will be published in December; objections can be raised until January, with the final list out by February 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)