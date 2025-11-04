Strengthening Ties Amidst Turbulence

In a significant diplomatic engagement, China's President Xi Jinping emphasized deepening economic ties with Russia, reinforcing China's strategic partnership with its neighbor. The meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing signaled a commitment to mutual investment amidst a turbulent external environment.

Amidst significant Western sanctions, Russia views this engagement as crucial to stem the impact on its economy, particularly its slowed trade with China. Xi Jinping underscored sectors like energy and agriculture as potential growth areas, while asserting the importance of higher-level cooperation with Russia.

Despite recent declines in bilateral commerce due to increased U.S. pressure on China, both nations are poised to bolster their partnership, as evidenced by a communique expressing solidarity and cooperation. Russia reiterated support for China's territorial stance on Taiwan, asserting its opposition to Taiwan independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)