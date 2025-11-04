Security Forces Neutralize Banned Outfit Militants in Manipur Clash
Four militants from United Kuki National Army were killed in a Manipur encounter with security forces. The operation, based on intelligence about the militants' presence in Khanpi village, led to a fierce exchange of fire. Several militants escaped, and the deceased's identities remain unknown.
In a significant security operation in Manipur's Churachandpur district, four militants from the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA) were killed in an encounter with security forces early Tuesday morning.
The operation, initiated at dawn based on intelligence reports, aimed to neutralize armed cadres of UKNA, who were reportedly positioned in Khanpi village, approximately 80 km west of Churachandpur. The UKNA is not a participant in the Suspension of Operations agreement currently observed by various militant groups in the region.
During the operation, a fierce firefight broke out, resulting in the deaths of four militants, while several others managed to flee. The deceased militants' identities are yet to be confirmed. A defense statement noted that the militants engaged in unprovoked firing on the Army column, leading to the concentrated military response. As the operation continues, a search in surrounding areas remains underway.
