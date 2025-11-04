Empowering Women: Bihar's Political Tug-of-War

Former Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani praised the NDA government for uplifting women in Bihar through initiatives like the Jan Dhan Yojana and Ujjawala Yojana, which have reached over 3 crore women combined.

Irani denounced the RJD's plea to the Election Commission to halt women's welfare schemes, describing it as a detriment to women's progress. She highlighted that significant funds are being directly transferred to female beneficiaries in Bihar.

The RJD, however, argues that the Bihar government's recent financial distributions violate the Model Code of Conduct, which has been in effect since October 6. Meanwhile, the political climate heats up with Bihar heading to the polls in early November.

