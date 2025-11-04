Viral Video Sparks Arrests: Juvenile Faces Detention Over Derogatory Post
A 12-year-old girl was sent to a juvenile home and her parents arrested for posting a video with derogatory remarks against Hindu deities. The video, intended for gaining followers and income, led to public outrage. An investigation revealed the involvement of her parents and an accomplice, Asif.
A social media video by a 12-year-old featuring derogatory comments on Hindu deities has led to her detention in a juvenile home, with her parents facing arrest. The incident provoked widespread protests from Hindu groups, sparking a police investigation.
The video, uploaded on October 27, quickly went viral, prompting a probe that uncovered the involvement of the girl's parents, Mohammad Shabbir and Shameena, and an Instagram friend, Asif. Police determined the video was made deliberately to gain followers and earn money online.
Authorities have registered an FIR against the girl, her parents, and Asif under section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While the parents are in jail, the search continues for Asif, who remains at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
