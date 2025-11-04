Left Menu

Broad Daylight Attack: Hunt for Youth Who Shot JEE Aspirant

A 17-year-old girl named Kanishka was shot twice by 20-year-old alleged stalker Jatin Mangla in Faridabad. The attack occurred in broad daylight as the girl was returning from a library. Mangla, known for harassing Kanishka, is being pursued by multiple police teams, and the victim is currently stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:14 IST
Broad Daylight Attack: Hunt for Youth Who Shot JEE Aspirant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have intensified a manhunt for a young man accused of shooting a 17-year-old girl in Faridabad. The incident, which occurred in Shyam Colony, has left the girl, identified as Kanishka, wounded in the shoulder and abdomen, though her condition is stable, police revealed Tuesday.

Kanishka, who is preparing for her JEE exams, was allegedly targeted by Jatin Mangla, a 20-year-old native of Sarmathla village, on her way home from a library. CCTV footage corroborates claims of the suspect firing at the victim at close range.

Police have mobilized four teams to capture Mangla, who has a history of harassing Kanishka. Despite being denied library membership after a previous confrontation, Mangla allegedly continued to stalk her, raising concerns over safety and stalking laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025