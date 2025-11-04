Broad Daylight Attack: Hunt for Youth Who Shot JEE Aspirant

Authorities have intensified a manhunt for a young man accused of shooting a 17-year-old girl in Faridabad. The incident, which occurred in Shyam Colony, has left the girl, identified as Kanishka, wounded in the shoulder and abdomen, though her condition is stable, police revealed Tuesday.

Kanishka, who is preparing for her JEE exams, was allegedly targeted by Jatin Mangla, a 20-year-old native of Sarmathla village, on her way home from a library. CCTV footage corroborates claims of the suspect firing at the victim at close range.

Police have mobilized four teams to capture Mangla, who has a history of harassing Kanishka. Despite being denied library membership after a previous confrontation, Mangla allegedly continued to stalk her, raising concerns over safety and stalking laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)