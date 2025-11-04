Standoff Over Nexperia Escalates: China Calls Out Dutch Inaction
China's commerce ministry accused the Netherlands of failing to collaborate on resolving the dispute over chipmaker Nexperia's seizure. Beijing warns that the impasse may disrupt the global semiconductor supply chain, emphasizing the urgent need for diplomatic resolution. Talks between both nations are ongoing, with industries watching closely.
In a sharp rebuke, China's commerce ministry has criticized the Netherlands for not cooperating with Beijing to resolve a simmering dispute over chipmaker Nexperia's seizure.
The standoff has been exacerbated by Beijing's export controls on products manufactured in China, compounded by the Dutch government's intervention over concerns about Nexperia's Chinese parent, Wingtech.
Ongoing talks attempt to defuse tensions, but the issue remains a significant threat to global semiconductor supply, with implications for automotive industries and diplomatic relations.
