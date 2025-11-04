Standoff Over Nexperia Escalates: China Calls Out Dutch Inaction

In a sharp rebuke, China's commerce ministry has criticized the Netherlands for not cooperating with Beijing to resolve a simmering dispute over chipmaker Nexperia's seizure.

The standoff has been exacerbated by Beijing's export controls on products manufactured in China, compounded by the Dutch government's intervention over concerns about Nexperia's Chinese parent, Wingtech.

Ongoing talks attempt to defuse tensions, but the issue remains a significant threat to global semiconductor supply, with implications for automotive industries and diplomatic relations.