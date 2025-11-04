Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Backs Asim Sarode Amid Judiciary Criticism Row

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray supports advocate Asim Sarode, whose license was suspended by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa for alleged critical remarks against the judiciary. Thackeray claims suppression of dissent and plans to challenge the suspension, advocating for truth and democracy.

Updated: 04-11-2025 14:27 IST
In a significant show of support, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has rallied behind advocate Asim Sarode, whose license was suspended by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. Sarode faces allegations of making critical remarks against the judiciary and key state officials during a public speech.

The suspension, issued by BCMG, cites professional misconduct under the Advocate Act, a charge Sarode vehemently denies. Thackeray denounced the move as an attempt to stifle dissent, comparing it to imposing a form of modern slavery.

Thackeray's statement further criticized the current regime in India, asserting that dissent is being treated as anti-national. Sarode plans to contest the suspension with the Bar Council of India, insisting on his right to speak out against perceived injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

