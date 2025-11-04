Illegal Liquor Seized: Bihar-Bound Truck Busted
Police intercepted a truck loaded with illegal liquor worth Rs 17 lakh destined for Bihar. One individual was arrested, while four others were booked. The incident occurred during a routine check in the Bairia Police Station area. The confiscated liquor was headed to prohibitive Bihar due to upcoming elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Law enforcement officials in Ballia district intercepted a Bihar-bound truck loaded with illegal liquor valued at nearly Rs 17 lakh, said the police.
The operation led to the booking of five individuals and the arrest of the truck driver, while the others managed to evade capture.
The truck, which attempted to evade police inspection, was ultimately stopped near the Govardhan Parvat temple. It was found to be transporting liquor at a time when Bihar is under strict prohibition due to the upcoming assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Asians in Politics: Pioneering Change in the US Elections
Maharashtra Gears Up for Crucial Municipal Elections
Renaming Debate Heats Up in Bihar Ahead of Elections
Maharashtra Gears Up for Municipal Council Elections on December 2
Campaign ends for first phase of Bihar elections, in which voting will be held for 121 seats on November 6.