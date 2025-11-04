Illegal Liquor Seized: Bihar-Bound Truck Busted

Law enforcement officials in Ballia district intercepted a Bihar-bound truck loaded with illegal liquor valued at nearly Rs 17 lakh, said the police.

The operation led to the booking of five individuals and the arrest of the truck driver, while the others managed to evade capture.

The truck, which attempted to evade police inspection, was ultimately stopped near the Govardhan Parvat temple. It was found to be transporting liquor at a time when Bihar is under strict prohibition due to the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)