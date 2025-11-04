India Exports First Fortified Rice Kernel Batch to Costa Rica from Chhattisgarh

In a landmark development in India’s agri-export and nutrition mission, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), functioning under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has successfully facilitated the first-ever export consignment of 12 metric tonnes of Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) from Chhattisgarh to Costa Rica.

This breakthrough achievement aligns closely with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Kuposhan Mukt Bharat” (Malnutrition-Free India), and highlights the growing convergence between India’s domestic welfare programmes and its emerging leadership in nutrition-focused global food trade.

A Nutritional Milestone: Fortified Rice Kernel Exported Internationally

The Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) is a specialized, nutrition-enhanced food product developed to tackle widespread micronutrient deficiencies. Produced by blending rice flour with essential micronutrients like iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12, FRKs are shaped to resemble regular rice grains and are then blended in a set ratio with conventional rice.

The export of FRK underscores India’s technological capability in food fortification and scientific advancement in addressing malnutrition through dietary intervention. The initiative also cements India’s role as a trusted supplier of health-conscious and value-added agricultural products in the global marketplace.

From Chhattisgarh to Costa Rica: A Boost for Local Farmers and Global Nutrition

The successful shipment from Chhattisgarh reflects the state’s proactive efforts to promote agricultural exports, especially of value-added and fortified food products. The move opens up new economic opportunities for local farmers, millers, and exporters, enhancing their visibility and competitiveness in international markets.

Chhattisgarh’s growing prominence as a hub for nutrition-enriched agri-products is expected to catalyze further investments, technological innovation, and export diversification from the region.

APEDA’s Leadership and Commitment to Export Excellence

Shri Abhishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA, congratulated the stakeholders involved in the milestone shipment. He emphasized that this export not only diversifies India’s agricultural export portfolio but also reaffirms the country's dedication to combatting global malnutrition with science-backed solutions.

He stated, “The export of fortified rice from India strengthens our positioning in the agri-food value chain. APEDA remains committed to supporting exporters in accessing new markets and expanding the global footprint of fortified and nutrition-rich products.”

TREA-CG’s Role in Export Expansion

Shri Mukesh Jain, President of the Rice Exporters Association of Chhattisgarh (TREA-CG), expressed appreciation for APEDA’s continuous support and facilitation. He acknowledged the success of this shipment as a result of coordinated public-private collaboration and announced that additional consignments of FRK to new international destinations are already being planned.

He also appealed for continued institutional backing to strengthen Chhattisgarh’s agricultural export ecosystem and to ensure that Indian farmers and producers benefit from the rising global demand for nutrient-fortified food staples.

Integration with National Nutrition Mission: Poshan Abhiyan

The export initiative aligns with the Indian government’s flagship nutrition programme “Poshan Abhiyan”, implemented by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Through this initiative, fortified rice is distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS), aiming to improve the nutritional status of millions across India.

By linking domestic health missions with international outreach, India is now actively leveraging its nutritional science and agri-processing expertise to contribute to global food security and malnutrition eradication efforts.

Strengthening India’s Agri-Tech and Fortification Infrastructure

The successful export of FRK from Chhattisgarh marks a new chapter in India’s fortified food value chain. It is the result of combined efforts in:

Advancing extrusion technologies used to manufacture FRKs at scale.

Establishing quality standards and traceability mechanisms for fortified foods.

Creating market linkages between rural producers and international buyers.

Building state-level export capacity with institutional and infrastructural support.

With international markets showing increasing interest in functional and health-focused food products, this export is expected to serve as a launchpad for fortified food diplomacy and deepen India’s influence in global nutrition policy.

A Vision for the Future

This first consignment to Costa Rica is more than just a trade transaction—it is a symbol of India’s integrated approach to sustainable agriculture, public health, and global cooperation. As India works toward its larger goals under Viksit Bharat @2047, such initiatives will play a key role in boosting farmers’ incomes, promoting rural entrepreneurship, and establishing India as a global leader in fortified, functional, and value-added food exports.

The government, through APEDA and other support bodies, remains committed to promoting inclusive agri-growth, and further expanding India’s export map with health-focused innovations that benefit both domestic and global populations.