Tanzania's Heated Election Aftermath: Government Denies Excessive Force Amid Opposition's Claims

Following controversial elections in Tanzania, internet access has been restored, and the opposition claims hundreds are dead in protests. Photos alleging police shootings circulate online, but the government dismisses these reports as exaggerated. Both the international community and local entities call for investigations into alleged excessive force.

Controversy surrounds Tanzania as it emerges from a post-election period marked by violent protests and allegations of excessive police force. The main opposition party, CHADEMA, claims hundreds of fatalities among protesters, a number vehemently disputed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration.

Since the five-day internet blockade ended, images purportedly showing casualties have flooded social media, prompting police to warn citizens against sharing content that might incite panic. Government officials claim the opposition has inflated death tolls, although an investigation by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been requested.

In addition to civil unrest, the international community focuses on the government's track record of past arrests and alleged abductions of political opponents. Critics argue that these incidents highlight ongoing human rights concerns under Hassan's leadership.

