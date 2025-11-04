Left Menu

India Steps Up as 'First Responder' in Afghanistan Amid Rivalry with China

As India ramps up aid to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan post-earthquake, it brands itself as the region's 'first responder,' competing with China's strategic interests. India's Foreign Minister pledges substantial aid, emphasizing soft power in efforts to counter China's influence in the region, highlighting geopolitical dynamics at play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan, India has positioned itself as the region's 'first responder,' intensifying its aid commitment to Taliban-led Afghanistan. This move is seen as a counter to China's increasing involvement in the region, according to officials and analysts.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar promptly reached out to Taliban counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi, signaling India's intent to boost aid, having already sent 15 tons of food supplies. The initiative was publicized using the hashtag #IndiaFirstResponder on social media. Meanwhile, China has also expressed readiness to assist, following the disaster that resulted in at least 20 deaths and injured over 900.

Analysts argue that India aims to build goodwill as a form of 'soft power' in Afghanistan despite the challenges of filling the void left by the West. Recent developments show warming ties between India and Afghanistan, underscored by Muttaqi's recent visit and India's plans to reopen its Kabul embassy and enhance trade via Iran's Chabahar port.

(With inputs from agencies.)

