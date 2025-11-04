India Steps Up as 'First Responder' in Afghanistan Amid Rivalry with China

In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan, India has positioned itself as the region's 'first responder,' intensifying its aid commitment to Taliban-led Afghanistan. This move is seen as a counter to China's increasing involvement in the region, according to officials and analysts.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar promptly reached out to Taliban counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi, signaling India's intent to boost aid, having already sent 15 tons of food supplies. The initiative was publicized using the hashtag #IndiaFirstResponder on social media. Meanwhile, China has also expressed readiness to assist, following the disaster that resulted in at least 20 deaths and injured over 900.

Analysts argue that India aims to build goodwill as a form of 'soft power' in Afghanistan despite the challenges of filling the void left by the West. Recent developments show warming ties between India and Afghanistan, underscored by Muttaqi's recent visit and India's plans to reopen its Kabul embassy and enhance trade via Iran's Chabahar port.

