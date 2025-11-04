Left Menu

Delhi High Court Criticizes Sensational Media Reporting

The Delhi High Court has condemned media practices that report innocuous court remarks to create sensationalism, citing a case involving Shravan Gupta. The court dismissed Gupta's plea to quash a non-bailable warrant in a money laundering case, emphasizing the need for his physical presence in the investigation.

Updated: 04-11-2025 19:29 IST
Delhi High Court Criticizes Sensational Media Reporting
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court criticized the media for sensationalizing court remarks, stating that such practices exploit the curiosity of the public by highlighting remarks that are not integral to a case's merits. This observation was made while addressing a plea by businessman Shravan Gupta, accusing media houses of publishing defamatory content.

The High Court further dismissed Gupta's plea seeking the quashing of a non-bailable warrant in a money laundering case. Although Gupta sought to participate in the investigation via video conferencing, the court maintained that his physical presence was necessary, emphasizing the importance of personal attendance in legal proceedings.

The ongoing proceedings against Gupta include serious allegations of financial misconduct linked to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. The Enforcement Directorate has accused Gupta of using offshore entities to launder substantial proceeds of crime, urging him to appear in person to address these charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

