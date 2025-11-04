Gujarat Kicks Off Statewide Voter Roll Revision

Gujarat has initiated a comprehensive, month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process for its electoral rolls, targeting the inclusion of eligible voters and the exclusion of ineligible entries.

Over 50,000 booth-level officers (BLOs) are undertaking a door-to-door campaign to distribute enumeration forms and assist residents in completing them. If voters are unavailable, BLOs will make up to three attempts to collect the necessary information.

This initiative covers 5.08 crore voters across the state, with the provisional electoral rolls set to be published on December 9. The final rolls will be available on February 7, 2026, well in advance of the 2027 state assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)