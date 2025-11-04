Gujarat Kicks Off Statewide Voter Roll Revision
Gujarat has commenced a Special Intensive Revision of its electoral rolls, with booth-level officers conducting door-to-door campaigns to update voter information. This month-long process, involving over 50,000 BLOs, aims to ensure accurate voter lists by adding eligible voters and removing ineligible ones before the next assembly elections.
Country:
- India
Gujarat has initiated a comprehensive, month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process for its electoral rolls, targeting the inclusion of eligible voters and the exclusion of ineligible entries.
Over 50,000 booth-level officers (BLOs) are undertaking a door-to-door campaign to distribute enumeration forms and assist residents in completing them. If voters are unavailable, BLOs will make up to three attempts to collect the necessary information.
This initiative covers 5.08 crore voters across the state, with the provisional electoral rolls set to be published on December 9. The final rolls will be available on February 7, 2026, well in advance of the 2027 state assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
