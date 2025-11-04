Kerala to Strongly Oppose Central Labour Codes at National Conference

Kerala is gearing up to present strong opposition to the new labour codes introduced by the central government during an upcoming conference in New Delhi, stated V Sivankutty, the state's Minister for Labour and Skill Development, on Tuesday.

Sivankutty announced that he will be attending the national conference of labour and industry ministers and secretaries scheduled in New Delhi on November 11 and 12. He emphasized that Kerala is open to reforms but stands firm against provisions that undermine workers' rights, social security, and trade union freedoms under the current labour codes.

The state intends to communicate its concerns to the Centre, advocating for amendments that uphold workers' welfare. Kerala prioritizes collective bargaining and worker safety over mere business efficiency. The minister highlighted Kerala's commitment to inclusive development, aligning with national policies like the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana and cooperating with EPFO information sharing to enhance social security.

(With inputs from agencies.)