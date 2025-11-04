Massive Cyber Crime Crackdown in Kerala: Arrests and Revelations
A personal assistant to a Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala was arrested amid a state-wide crackdown on cyber-financial crimes. The operation, targeting organized crime networks, led to over 264 arrests. The suspect, Hassan Anas, allegedly moved illicit funds through a 'mule account'.
- Country:
- India
Kerala has become the focal point of a significant crackdown on cyber crimes, with police arresting Hassan Anas, a personal assistant to a Rajya Sabha MP, in connection with organized financial fraud. This arrest comes as part of a statewide operation targeting networks involved in cyber-financial crimes.
Investigations revealed that Anas received Rs 1,70,000 into a 'mule account'—a bank account used by criminals to process illicit funds. Reportedly, the funds were transferred through various layers from an account in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Anas's involvement was uncovered after comprehensive police investigations.
The Kerala police launched 'Operation Cy-Hunt' last week, resulting in over 264 arrests and the registration of more than 383 cases targeting individuals participating in cyber financial fraud networks. Those detained include individuals benefiting from illegal transactions by cashing out defrauded money through cheques and ATMs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
