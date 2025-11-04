Left Menu

Massive Cyber Crime Crackdown in Kerala: Arrests and Revelations

A personal assistant to a Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala was arrested amid a state-wide crackdown on cyber-financial crimes. The operation, targeting organized crime networks, led to over 264 arrests. The suspect, Hassan Anas, allegedly moved illicit funds through a 'mule account'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:09 IST
Massive Cyber Crime Crackdown in Kerala: Arrests and Revelations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has become the focal point of a significant crackdown on cyber crimes, with police arresting Hassan Anas, a personal assistant to a Rajya Sabha MP, in connection with organized financial fraud. This arrest comes as part of a statewide operation targeting networks involved in cyber-financial crimes.

Investigations revealed that Anas received Rs 1,70,000 into a 'mule account'—a bank account used by criminals to process illicit funds. Reportedly, the funds were transferred through various layers from an account in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Anas's involvement was uncovered after comprehensive police investigations.

The Kerala police launched 'Operation Cy-Hunt' last week, resulting in over 264 arrests and the registration of more than 383 cases targeting individuals participating in cyber financial fraud networks. Those detained include individuals benefiting from illegal transactions by cashing out defrauded money through cheques and ATMs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French Investigations Spotlight Major Online Retailers Over Suspected Rule Breaches

French Investigations Spotlight Major Online Retailers Over Suspected Rule B...

 Global
2
Freedom for French Nationals: Iran's Diplomatic Gesture

Freedom for French Nationals: Iran's Diplomatic Gesture

 France
3
Man Jailed for Harassment on Mumbai Train

Man Jailed for Harassment on Mumbai Train

 India
4
Operation Sindoor: Redefining India's Military Strategy

Operation Sindoor: Redefining India's Military Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025