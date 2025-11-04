Strategies for Securing the India-Myanmar Border: Insights from Assam Rifles Conference 2025

During the Assam Rifles Inspector General Conference 2025, Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera underlined the importance of maintaining security along the volatile India-Myanmar border. He urged personnel to prepare for emerging challenges and future contingencies.

Held at the Directorate General Assam Rifles headquarters in Laitkor, the conference reviewed the force's operational readiness, administrative strategies, and human resource concerns. The event drew participation from formation and battalion commanders, alongside staff officers.

Lt Gen Lakhera praised the professionalism and commitment of Assam Rifles personnel amidst challenging situations. Discussions focused on enhancing combat capabilities, acquiring next-gen weaponry, and fostering skill development to better secure the border and maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)