Riding on the Edge: Drunk Bikers Challenge Gurugram Police

A video has emerged on social media depicting two individuals drinking alcohol while riding a motorcycle in Gurugram, blatantly defying police authority. The viral clip shows the duo, on a Rajasthan-registered motorcycle, brandishing beer bottles on Sohna Road, drawing attention to safety issues.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many users questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement. The Gurugram police, criticized for their apparent inaction, have assured the public of stern measures against the offenders. However, no details about any concrete action taken have been disclosed yet.

This event highlights a growing trend of dangerous and reckless stunt driving in Gurugram, as residents express concern over the lack of safety on the roads. Authorities emphasize that drunk driving violates multiple legal statutes, but such incidents persist despite ongoing police efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)