Left Menu

Riding on the Edge: Drunk Bikers Challenge Gurugram Police

A viral video shows two individuals drinking alcohol while riding a motorcycle in Gurugram, defying police authority. The incident, filmed on Sohna Road, has drawn public concern. Gurugram police promise strict action as reckless stunt driving incidents rise in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:40 IST
Riding on the Edge: Drunk Bikers Challenge Gurugram Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video has emerged on social media depicting two individuals drinking alcohol while riding a motorcycle in Gurugram, blatantly defying police authority. The viral clip shows the duo, on a Rajasthan-registered motorcycle, brandishing beer bottles on Sohna Road, drawing attention to safety issues.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many users questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement. The Gurugram police, criticized for their apparent inaction, have assured the public of stern measures against the offenders. However, no details about any concrete action taken have been disclosed yet.

This event highlights a growing trend of dangerous and reckless stunt driving in Gurugram, as residents express concern over the lack of safety on the roads. Authorities emphasize that drunk driving violates multiple legal statutes, but such incidents persist despite ongoing police efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Jailed for Harassment on Mumbai Train

Man Jailed for Harassment on Mumbai Train

 India
2
Operation Sindoor: Redefining India's Military Strategy

Operation Sindoor: Redefining India's Military Strategy

 India
3
Florida Clears Path for Restrictive Real Estate Law on Chinese Citizens

Florida Clears Path for Restrictive Real Estate Law on Chinese Citizens

 Global
4
Trump's SNAP Benefits Standoff Amid Historic Shutdown

Trump's SNAP Benefits Standoff Amid Historic Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025