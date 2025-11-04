Bank Mergers Get Green Light for Swift Reviews

The Comptroller of the Currency, Jonathan Gould, expressed commitment to accelerating the review process for potential bank mergers, which he claimed could provide significant benefits to the financial system.

Gould emphasized the need for transparency and efficiency in handling merger applications, reflecting a supportive shift in the Trump administration's policies toward such deals.

By ensuring that these applications are not approached with skepticism, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency aims to lend clarity and expedite the process for firms looking to merge.

