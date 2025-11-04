Bank Mergers Get Green Light for Swift Reviews
The U.S. Comptroller of the Currency, Jonathan Gould, announced a commitment to expediting bank merger reviews. He emphasized that such consolidations could benefit the financial system, signaling a more supportive stance from the Trump administration towards these applications.
