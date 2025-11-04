Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Engages with Syro-Malabar Church Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior bishops from the Syro-Malabar Church, led by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil. Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar joined the meeting. Modi highlighted the interaction with the bishops in a post, emphasizing the significance of the dialogue with church leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:55 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant meeting with top bishops from the Syro-Malabar Church on Tuesday, reaffirming the government's engagement with religious communities.

Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil led the delegation, which included key church figures like Archbishop Dr. Kuriakose Bharanikulangara.

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other local party leaders were also present, underscoring the political importance of the meeting. The interaction, lauded by Modi in a social media post, highlighted religious harmony and dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

