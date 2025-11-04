Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Dispute: A Battle Over SIR's Legitimacy

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in Tamil Nadu, facing opposition from the DMK, which challenged its legitimacy as a 'de facto NRC.' The ruling party has approached the Supreme Court, while the main opposition, AIADMK, supports it. Form distribution commenced across 234 constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:58 IST
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has commenced in Tamil Nadu amid strong opposition from the ruling DMK party. The exercise, which began with door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), will span from November 4 to December 4, 2025, across all 234 Assembly constituencies.

Authorities, including Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, have been overseeing the progress. However, the DMK has approached the Supreme Court, labeling the SIR as a 'de facto NRC' and challenging its constitutionality. In contrast, the AIADMK, allied with the BJP, supports the exercise.

The process involves BLOs making multiple household visits and providing guidance on form completion. Despite some hesitancy, officials encourage electors to participate, with the final electoral roll set for February 7, 2026. Online form submission is also an option, subject to BLO verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

