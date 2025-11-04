High Court Justifies One-Year Passport for Accused, Pending Trial

The Allahabad High Court has upheld the issuance of a one-year passport for individuals facing criminal charges if the court permits overseas travel without specifying the duration. This ruling aligns with existing regulations and asserts that renewal is possible if criteria are met.

A two-judge bench led by Justices Ajit Kumar and Swarupama Chaturvedi dismissed a plea for a decade-long passport. The plea referenced a no-objection certificate (NOC) from a Pilibhit magistrate; however, the bench determined the one-year limit was consistent with the 1993 external affairs ministry notification.

The case involves a petitioner accused under Section 447 of IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. After securing an NOC, a Bareilly regional office issued a one-year passport. The petitioner's appeal for a 10-year issuance was rejected, emphasizing adherence to statutory guidelines.

