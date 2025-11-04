Left Menu

High Court Justifies One-Year Passport for Accused, Pending Trial

The Allahabad High Court ruled that a one-year passport issuance is justified when a competent court allows an accused individual to travel abroad without specifying a duration. This decision came while dismissing a plea for a 10-year passport based on an NOC from a magistrate court, citing relevant passport authority regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:01 IST
High Court Justifies One-Year Passport for Accused, Pending Trial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has upheld the issuance of a one-year passport for individuals facing criminal charges if the court permits overseas travel without specifying the duration. This ruling aligns with existing regulations and asserts that renewal is possible if criteria are met.

A two-judge bench led by Justices Ajit Kumar and Swarupama Chaturvedi dismissed a plea for a decade-long passport. The plea referenced a no-objection certificate (NOC) from a Pilibhit magistrate; however, the bench determined the one-year limit was consistent with the 1993 external affairs ministry notification.

The case involves a petitioner accused under Section 447 of IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. After securing an NOC, a Bareilly regional office issued a one-year passport. The petitioner's appeal for a 10-year issuance was rejected, emphasizing adherence to statutory guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indore's Illegal Momo Plant Shut Down Amid Health Concerns

Indore's Illegal Momo Plant Shut Down Amid Health Concerns

 India
2
Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

 Global
3
Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

 India
4
Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned ov...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025