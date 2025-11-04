Left Menu

Strategic Alliances: Russia and Venezuela's Diplomatic Ties Amid Caribbean Tensions

Amid growing tensions in the Caribbean, Russia maintains close diplomatic ties with Venezuela. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed ongoing communications, while Russia criticizes U.S. military presence in the region. The alliance between Russia and Venezuela was bolstered by a strategic partnership agreement signed in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:24 IST
Strategic Alliances: Russia and Venezuela's Diplomatic Ties Amid Caribbean Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions in the Caribbean, Russia remains steadfast in its diplomatic engagement with Venezuela. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov affirmed this during a news briefing, emphasizing ongoing communications between the two nations despite regional uncertainties.

While Peskov refrained from divulging the specifics of these interactions, he reiterated Russia's stance for calm between Venezuela and the U.S., and its desire to avert further conflicts. His comments align with Moscow's recent criticism of what it describes as the United States' "excessive military force" in the Caribbean Sea.

The Russian foreign ministry has echoed these sentiments, denouncing U.S. actions against alleged illegal drug trade activities targeting multiple vessels. This comes in the backdrop of an increasing U.S. military build-up in the Caribbean region as Russia and Venezuela continue to strengthen their strategic ties, notably marked by a bilateral agreement signed by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indore's Illegal Momo Plant Shut Down Amid Health Concerns

Indore's Illegal Momo Plant Shut Down Amid Health Concerns

 India
2
Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

 Global
3
Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

 India
4
Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned ov...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025