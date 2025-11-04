Strategic Alliances: Russia and Venezuela's Diplomatic Ties Amid Caribbean Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the Caribbean, Russia remains steadfast in its diplomatic engagement with Venezuela. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov affirmed this during a news briefing, emphasizing ongoing communications between the two nations despite regional uncertainties.

While Peskov refrained from divulging the specifics of these interactions, he reiterated Russia's stance for calm between Venezuela and the U.S., and its desire to avert further conflicts. His comments align with Moscow's recent criticism of what it describes as the United States' "excessive military force" in the Caribbean Sea.

The Russian foreign ministry has echoed these sentiments, denouncing U.S. actions against alleged illegal drug trade activities targeting multiple vessels. This comes in the backdrop of an increasing U.S. military build-up in the Caribbean region as Russia and Venezuela continue to strengthen their strategic ties, notably marked by a bilateral agreement signed by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro in May.

