Elderly Metro Rider Survives Harrowing Track Incident

Three individuals were arrested for allegedly pushing a senior citizen onto metro tracks following a dispute over seating meant for elderly passengers. The incident occurred on October 21, and charges were filed on November 3 after the senior citizen lodged a complaint. The assailants were reportedly intoxicated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly passenger encountered a frightening ordeal when three young men allegedly pushed him onto metro tracks after an argument over seating designated for seniors, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded on October 21 when the senior urged the youths to vacate slots meant for elderly commuters. A heated altercation ensued, during which the senior citizen attempted to raise an alarm by contacting the police via a number displayed aboard the train.

Upon reaching the next station, the accused, believed to be inebriated, tried to evade the scene. The senior attempted to stop them, resulting in him being pushed onto the tracks, police disclosed. Subsequently, on November 3, the trio were apprehended and charged with attempted murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

