Elderly Metro Rider Survives Harrowing Track Incident

An elderly passenger encountered a frightening ordeal when three young men allegedly pushed him onto metro tracks after an argument over seating designated for seniors, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded on October 21 when the senior urged the youths to vacate slots meant for elderly commuters. A heated altercation ensued, during which the senior citizen attempted to raise an alarm by contacting the police via a number displayed aboard the train.

Upon reaching the next station, the accused, believed to be inebriated, tried to evade the scene. The senior attempted to stop them, resulting in him being pushed onto the tracks, police disclosed. Subsequently, on November 3, the trio were apprehended and charged with attempted murder.

