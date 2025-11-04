Tragic Murder of Delhi Jal Board Employee During Robbery

Suresh Kumar Rathi, an employee of the Delhi Jal Board, was discovered dead in his Begumpur flat, a potential victim of a robbery-related murder, according to police reports released on Tuesday.

The body of 59-year-old Rathi was discovered in a decomposed state with a stab wound to his neck. Police believe the murder occurred on October 31 by an acquaintance, corroborated by CCTV footage showing him entering the premises with a known man.

Missing items, including jewelry, add credence to the robbery motive. A murder case has been lodged as authorities scramble to apprehend the suspect. Rathi's untimely death leaves behind his wife Anita and their son Ankur.

