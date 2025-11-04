Left Menu

Tragic Murder of Delhi Jal Board Employee During Robbery

Delhi Jal Board employee Suresh Kumar Rathi was found dead in his flat in Begumpur, Delhi. He was likely killed during a robbery, as items were missing. The 59-year-old had gone to drink with an acquaintance on October 31. Police have identified a suspect and are working to make an arrest.

  • Country:
  • India

Suresh Kumar Rathi, an employee of the Delhi Jal Board, was discovered dead in his Begumpur flat, a potential victim of a robbery-related murder, according to police reports released on Tuesday.

The body of 59-year-old Rathi was discovered in a decomposed state with a stab wound to his neck. Police believe the murder occurred on October 31 by an acquaintance, corroborated by CCTV footage showing him entering the premises with a known man.

Missing items, including jewelry, add credence to the robbery motive. A murder case has been lodged as authorities scramble to apprehend the suspect. Rathi's untimely death leaves behind his wife Anita and their son Ankur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

