Tragic Murder of Delhi Jal Board Employee During Robbery
Delhi Jal Board employee Suresh Kumar Rathi was found dead in his flat in Begumpur, Delhi. He was likely killed during a robbery, as items were missing. The 59-year-old had gone to drink with an acquaintance on October 31. Police have identified a suspect and are working to make an arrest.
- Country:
- India
Suresh Kumar Rathi, an employee of the Delhi Jal Board, was discovered dead in his Begumpur flat, a potential victim of a robbery-related murder, according to police reports released on Tuesday.
The body of 59-year-old Rathi was discovered in a decomposed state with a stab wound to his neck. Police believe the murder occurred on October 31 by an acquaintance, corroborated by CCTV footage showing him entering the premises with a known man.
Missing items, including jewelry, add credence to the robbery motive. A murder case has been lodged as authorities scramble to apprehend the suspect. Rathi's untimely death leaves behind his wife Anita and their son Ankur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
