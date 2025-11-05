Tragic Fire Claims Lives in Bosnian Boarding House

A devastating fire at a boarding house for retirees in Tuzla, Bosnia, has led to the tragic loss of several lives, according to reports from Bosnian media on Tuesday.

The blaze erupted on one of the upper floors of the building, claiming the lives of at least seven people, as reported by the Dnevni Avaz daily. Firefighters worked diligently to evacuate residents from the affected facility.

Although media outlets, including the Dnevni Avaz and others, have cited police sources regarding the deadly incident, official confirmation from the authorities is still awaited. Images from the scene depict a fierce blaze engulfing parts of the building.

(With inputs from agencies.)