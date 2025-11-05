Left Menu

Taiwan Challenges China's Conditions for APEC Summit

Taiwan accuses China of imposing new conditions for its participation in the APEC summit in Shenzhen, contrary to earlier commitments of 'equal participation.' The dispute exacerbates tensions amid China's military pressure on Taiwan. Taiwan vows to defend its rights and seek support from like-minded nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 09:10 IST
Tensions between Taiwan and China have intensified over Taiwan's participation in the upcoming APEC summit in Shenzhen. Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung accused China of adding new conditions to its attendance despite previous commitments made during last year's summit in Peru.

The commitment originally promised Taiwan 'equal participation' and the safety of its APEC attendees, but China now insists on adherence to the 'one China' principle, which Taiwan rejects. The issue heightens existing strains fueled by the Chinese military's activities around Taiwan.

Taiwan stands firm in defending its rights, pledging to coordinate with other supportive nations to counter China's actions. Historical tensions and lack of diplomatic relations further complicate Taiwan's involvement in the summit, as diplomatic communications remain strained.

