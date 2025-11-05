Major Drug Bust: Rs 2.14 Crore Mephedrone Seized in Thane

Maharashtra's Thane city witnessed a major drug bust as police officials seized 1.716 kilograms of mephedrone, a banned synthetic stimulant, valued at Rs 2.14 crore. The seizure followed a suspicious vehicle stop by the police's anti-narcotics cell near the MTNL office in the Charai area.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered the large quantity of drugs inside the car and subsequently impounded the vehicle. Four individuals, identified as Imran alias Bacchu Kizhar Khan, Vakas Abdulrab Khan, Takuddin Rafique Khan, and Kamlesh Ajay Chouhan, all from Madhya Pradesh, were arrested in connection with the incident.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as the authorities continue their investigation. The operation underscores the ongoing efforts to clamp down on drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)