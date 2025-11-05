Tragic Loss: Online Gaming App Leads to Financial Ruin and Suicide

A 24-year-old electrician, Shankar Satrugan Katkade, has tragically taken his own life in Thane district, Maharashtra, due to severe financial strain caused by losses from an online gaming app.

Authorities reported that Katkade, who worked as both an electrician and plumber, was found hanged from a metal hook at his residence's terrace in Mira-Bhayander. Investigations revealed the deceased had recently suffered a financial blow, losing Rs 2 lakh on the gaming platform.

Further compounding his distress, Katkade had borrowed Rs 50,000 from a coworker, intensifying his financial difficulties. Local police have initiated investigations and sent the body for a post-mortem at the civil hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)