Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Farmer's Fatal Protest Over Land Compensation

A farmer named M D Manjegowda succumbed to self-inflicted burns in Bengaluru after protesting land compensation issues. Frustrated by delays in receiving compensation or alternative land, he set himself on fire. Despite being rushed for treatment, he passed away, with police yet to receive a formal complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Farmer's Fatal Protest Over Land Compensation
farmer
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer's desperate plea for justice turned tragic when he set himself on fire in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office. M D Manjegowda, aged 55, succumbed to his injuries in a Bengaluru hospital.

Manjegowda, a resident of Moodanahalli in KR Pet taluk, was reportedly frustrated over not receiving compensation or alternative land for a protracted land acquisition case. His act of protest at Cauvery Park prompted local citizens to rush him for medical help.

Despite being transferred to Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital, over 60% burns led to his passing. Police are yet to receive any formal grievance from his family, delaying their investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Elections: A Battle for Change

Bihar Assembly Elections: A Battle for Change

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi should know that running the country is not game for children: Rajnath Singh at Jamui rally in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi should know that running the country is not game for children: ...

 India
3
Bihar Gears Up for Heavily Contested 2025 Elections Amid Security Assurances

Bihar Gears Up for Heavily Contested 2025 Elections Amid Security Assurances

 India
4
Odisha's Boita Bandana: Kartik Purnima Celebrations Unveil Maritime Heritage and Aatmanirbhar Message

Odisha's Boita Bandana: Kartik Purnima Celebrations Unveil Maritime Heritage...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025