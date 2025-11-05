Tragedy Strikes: Farmer's Fatal Protest Over Land Compensation
A farmer named M D Manjegowda succumbed to self-inflicted burns in Bengaluru after protesting land compensation issues. Frustrated by delays in receiving compensation or alternative land, he set himself on fire. Despite being rushed for treatment, he passed away, with police yet to receive a formal complaint.
- Country:
- India
A farmer's desperate plea for justice turned tragic when he set himself on fire in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office. M D Manjegowda, aged 55, succumbed to his injuries in a Bengaluru hospital.
Manjegowda, a resident of Moodanahalli in KR Pet taluk, was reportedly frustrated over not receiving compensation or alternative land for a protracted land acquisition case. His act of protest at Cauvery Park prompted local citizens to rush him for medical help.
Despite being transferred to Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital, over 60% burns led to his passing. Police are yet to receive any formal grievance from his family, delaying their investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stunning Sports Weekend: Upsets, Injuries, and Iconic Plays
Barrett Brothers Benched: Injuries Sideline New Zealand Stars
Sports Update: High-Stakes Moves, Dramatic Injuries, and Historic Opportunities
Healthcare Under Siege: FDA Crackdowns, Soccer Injuries, and Legal Battles
South Africa's Rugby Tour Setback: Injuries and Doping Drama