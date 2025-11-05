Tragedy Strikes: Farmer's Fatal Protest Over Land Compensation

A farmer's desperate plea for justice turned tragic when he set himself on fire in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office. M D Manjegowda, aged 55, succumbed to his injuries in a Bengaluru hospital.

Manjegowda, a resident of Moodanahalli in KR Pet taluk, was reportedly frustrated over not receiving compensation or alternative land for a protracted land acquisition case. His act of protest at Cauvery Park prompted local citizens to rush him for medical help.

Despite being transferred to Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital, over 60% burns led to his passing. Police are yet to receive any formal grievance from his family, delaying their investigation into the matter.

