Supreme Court Pursues Mahadev Betting App Fugitive in Multinational White-Collar Crime Case

The Supreme Court has instructed the Enforcement Directorate to locate and apprehend Ravi Uppal, the elusive co-founder of the Mahadev betting app, who has absconded from Dubai to an undisclosed location. The court expressed concern over white-collar criminals treating judicial processes and investigative agencies as mere playthings.

Sitting Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma highlighted the plight of law enforcement as Uppal evades capture after reportedly fleeing Dubai. The UAE authorities have initiated steps to close his extradition, forcing India to rethink its approach to tracing and securing him.

The court is tackling a case filled with complexities, including Uppal's challenge to a March 22 Chhattisgarh High Court mandate ordering his trial participation. Uppal's lawyer has been pushed to negotiate his return to India ahead of the November 14 hearing, as discussions focus on leveraging international treaties and recent legal precedents for his extradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)