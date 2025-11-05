Germany Shuts Down Islamist Group Amid Caliphate Demands

The German authorities have taken decisive action against the Muslim Interaktiv association, outlawing it due to its alleged involvement in activities deemed anti-constitutional. These activities include advocating for the creation of a caliphate within Germany, a move that has drawn considerable national attention.

In a coordinated effort, the authorities conducted searches at seven properties in Hamburg and 12 more across Berlin and Hesse. These searches are part of a broader investigation into similar Islamic groups, namely Generation Islam and Realitaet Islam, according to a statement from the federal interior ministry. Following the ban, all assets belonging to the Muslim Interaktiv, founded in 2020, will be seized.

The clampdown comes in response to a significant demonstration held in Hamburg in early 2024, where around 1,000 participants called for a caliphate in Germany. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt emphasized that the government would use all legal means to counter any threats to public order, including incitements against Israel and Jews, and actions that undermine the rights of women and minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)