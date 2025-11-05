Left Menu

Germany Shuts Down Islamist Group Amid Caliphate Demands

German authorities have banned the Muslim Interaktiv association for advocating anti-state activities, specifically the establishment of a caliphate. The ban follows a controversial demonstration in early 2024 and is part of a larger probe into Islamic groups across Hamburg, Berlin, and Hesse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:45 IST
Germany Shuts Down Islamist Group Amid Caliphate Demands

The German authorities have taken decisive action against the Muslim Interaktiv association, outlawing it due to its alleged involvement in activities deemed anti-constitutional. These activities include advocating for the creation of a caliphate within Germany, a move that has drawn considerable national attention.

In a coordinated effort, the authorities conducted searches at seven properties in Hamburg and 12 more across Berlin and Hesse. These searches are part of a broader investigation into similar Islamic groups, namely Generation Islam and Realitaet Islam, according to a statement from the federal interior ministry. Following the ban, all assets belonging to the Muslim Interaktiv, founded in 2020, will be seized.

The clampdown comes in response to a significant demonstration held in Hamburg in early 2024, where around 1,000 participants called for a caliphate in Germany. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt emphasized that the government would use all legal means to counter any threats to public order, including incitements against Israel and Jews, and actions that undermine the rights of women and minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win: A New Chapter for New York City

Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win: A New Chapter for New York City

 India
2
India's Rapeseed Boom: Record Planting Amid Strong China Demand

India's Rapeseed Boom: Record Planting Amid Strong China Demand

 Global
3
Shane Watson Applauds India's Rising Star Abhishek Sharma

Shane Watson Applauds India's Rising Star Abhishek Sharma

 Australia
4
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justices Retained, Ensuring Democratic Majority

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justices Retained, Ensuring Democratic Majority

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025