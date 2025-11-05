Left Menu

Unjustified Tensions: U.S. Military Build-Up in the Caribbean

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov criticized the U.S. military build-up in the Caribbean, describing it as unjustified and escalating regional tensions. The U.S. targets illegal drug trade in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, resulting in at least 14 boats targeted and 61 fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Sergei Ryabkov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, expressed concerns on Wednesday over the U.S. military's expansion in the Caribbean. He labeled it as unnecessary and riskiest for regional stability, according to Interfax.

The United States has intensified a campaign against the perceived illegal drug trade in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, focusing on multiple targets.

In recent months, U.S. operations have led to the interception of at least 14 vessels and claimed the lives of 61 individuals, alongside a significant military presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

