Mystery Unfolds: Tragic Murder and Theft in Uttarahalli

A murder and suspected theft case has shocked the Uttarahalli area, as police uncover the brutal death of a 65-year-old woman named Shreelakshmi. The incident came to light when her husband attempted to contact her, only to have his urgent calls go unanswered.

On Tuesday afternoon, concerned by the lack of response, Ashwath Narayan requested their tenant to check on his wife. Upon investigation, the tenant found her lifeless body inside the residence, marked by injuries on her neck, lips, and face, and a missing gold mangalsutra.

Preliminary investigations suggest a case of strangulation and smothering, leading police to suspect involvement from someone known to the family. A murder case has been registered, with efforts intensifying to apprehend those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)