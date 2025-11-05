Left Menu

India's Asset Recovery Successes Spotlighted by FATF

The FATF report showcases India's Enforcement Directorate's effective measures in combating money laundering and asset recovery. Highlighted cases include the Agri Gold and IREO group frauds, BitConnect Ponzi Scheme seizures, and Rose Valley restitution efforts, demonstrating India's robust legal framework and international cooperation in fighting financial crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:39 IST
The latest report by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) showcases India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its exemplary efforts in combating money laundering and recovering assets. The report highlights several successful case studies, where Indian authorities have recovered significant assets from economic offenders.

Among the notable examples mentioned is the Agri Gold fraud, where coordinated action led to the restoration of assets worth Rs 6,000 crore (USD 690 million). Another case involving the IREO group saw the attachment of properties equivalent to Rs 1,777 crore (USD 204 million).

The report also salutes India's legal infrastructure, noting the effective use of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in asset recovery. These successes underline India's commitment to tackling financial crime and underscore the importance of international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

