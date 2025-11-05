Crackdown on Narcotics: Udhampur Police Arrests Three, Seizes Properties
Three drug peddlers were arrested in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, as police seized heroin from their possession. Additionally, authorities attached the property of another peddler, Amit Singh, who acquired assets through narcotics trade. This brings the total arrests to 156 this year in the district.
In a significant crackdown against narcotics, Udhampur police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested three drug peddlers and seized heroin on Wednesday, according to a police spokesperson.
Among those arrested were Pawan Kumar and Rajinder Kumar, who were found possessing 5 grams and 4.2 grams of heroin, respectively. A separate seizure of 7.18 grams of heroin was made from Kazim Ashraf, a resident of Bhaderwah.
The authorities also attached property worth Rs 50 lakh belonging to Amit Singh, another alleged drug peddler, linking it to the narcotics trade. Police have registered cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the involved individuals.
