Dramatic Car Incident on France's Oleron Island Shocks Residents
A driver on Oleron Island in France rammed into pedestrians and cyclists, injuring several. The suspect, known for past offenses, shouted 'Allahu Akbar' during the arrest. The motive is unclear, with French media not attributing it to terrorism. Some victims are critically injured.
A shocking incident unfolded on France's Oleron Island, where a driver plowed through pedestrians and cyclists, severely injuring nine individuals. The suspect was subsequently arrested, as confirmed by Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.
The 35-year-old, who reportedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar' upon arrest, has a history of petty crimes, including drunk driving and drug offenses. The local prosecutor conveyed doubts about any terror links, with the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office not currently involved.
As investigators probe possible mental health issues, the community reels from the event's impact. Several victims remain in intensive care, highlighting the gravity of the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oleron Island
- France
- driver
- incident
- arrest
- injury
- terrorism
- motive
- mental health
- investigation
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Arrest in Major Mephedrone Trafficking Case
Tragedy Strikes at Taliparamba: Mother Arrested in Infant's Death
Shocking Incident on Ile d'Oleron: Driver Arrested After Collision with Tourists
Crackdown on Narcotics: Udhampur Police Arrests Three, Seizes Properties
Drunken Deputy Jailer Arrested for Assaulting Constable in Rajasthan