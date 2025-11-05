Left Menu

Dramatic Car Incident on France's Oleron Island Shocks Residents

A driver on Oleron Island in France rammed into pedestrians and cyclists, injuring several. The suspect, known for past offenses, shouted 'Allahu Akbar' during the arrest. The motive is unclear, with French media not attributing it to terrorism. Some victims are critically injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:38 IST
Dramatic Car Incident on France's Oleron Island Shocks Residents
driver

A shocking incident unfolded on France's Oleron Island, where a driver plowed through pedestrians and cyclists, severely injuring nine individuals. The suspect was subsequently arrested, as confirmed by Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.

The 35-year-old, who reportedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar' upon arrest, has a history of petty crimes, including drunk driving and drug offenses. The local prosecutor conveyed doubts about any terror links, with the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office not currently involved.

As investigators probe possible mental health issues, the community reels from the event's impact. Several victims remain in intensive care, highlighting the gravity of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pilot Predicts Political Winds to Favor Congress Amid BJP Infighting

Pilot Predicts Political Winds to Favor Congress Amid BJP Infighting

 India
2
I appeal to all Naxals to give up arms and surrender: Vice President Radhakrishnan at state event in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

I appeal to all Naxals to give up arms and surrender: Vice President Radhakr...

 India
3
Greece's Emerging Role as Europe's Energy Gateway: A New Era of U.S. Collaboration

Greece's Emerging Role as Europe's Energy Gateway: A New Era of U.S. Collabo...

 Greece
4
Terrifying Rampage: Motorist Targets Pedestrians on French Island

Terrifying Rampage: Motorist Targets Pedestrians on French Island

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025