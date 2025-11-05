Dramatic Car Incident on France's Oleron Island Shocks Residents

A shocking incident unfolded on France's Oleron Island, where a driver plowed through pedestrians and cyclists, severely injuring nine individuals. The suspect was subsequently arrested, as confirmed by Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.

The 35-year-old, who reportedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar' upon arrest, has a history of petty crimes, including drunk driving and drug offenses. The local prosecutor conveyed doubts about any terror links, with the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office not currently involved.

As investigators probe possible mental health issues, the community reels from the event's impact. Several victims remain in intensive care, highlighting the gravity of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)