Maharashtra Farmer's Rs 6 Compensation Calls for Governance Overhaul

A farmer from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar revealed receiving Rs 6 as compensation for crop losses caused by floods, sparking outrage. Other farmers faced similar situations, leading to protests. The government's Rs 31,628 crore aid package seems insufficient, prompting calls for a more effective compensation system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark revelation, a farmer from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district claimed he received only Rs 6 as compensation for devastating crop losses due to severe flooding. Digambar Sudhakar Tangde, of Dawarwadi village, expressed his distress during Uddhav Thackeray's visit, highlighting government aid as a 'mockery' of farmers' suffering.

Several farmers, recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), returned paltry compensations of Rs 3 to Rs 21, protesting the government's inadequate response. Tangde, owning a modest two acres, criticized the government for offering negligible relief, insufficient even for basic needs, and compared it unfavorably to past loan waivers.

Despite a compensation package worth Rs 31,628 crore announced by the state, the plight of farmers facing crop damages, soil erosion, and property losses calls for urgent attention. The situation exposes gaps in the policy execution, demanding effective chaos management to support the agrarian community better.

(With inputs from agencies.)

