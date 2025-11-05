Transforming Jammu and Kashmir: From Turmoil to Tranquility

In a keynote speech at the 'Peace, People and Possibilities in Jammu and Kashmir' symposium, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged society to continue working as a unified force against elements threatening peace in the region. He hailed the substantial sacrifices made over the past five years to establish a peaceful, prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha articulated a vision of a fear-free, empowered, and economically thriving Union Territory. He applauded the transformation achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with principles of people-first, social justice, and equality driving societal advancements and creating widespread opportunities without discrimination.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the transformation of previously conflict-ridden towns into bustling cultural and literary centers and emphasized the importance of maintaining this momentum. He called for collective efforts to combat drug addiction, youth radicalization, and insisted on adherence to the rule of law to foster continued peace and prosperity.