DHS to End TPS for South Sudan: A Tenuous Outlook

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to terminate the temporary protected status (TPS) for South Sudanese nationals, according to sources cited by CBS News. The program has safeguarded these individuals for over a decade.

The proposal, expected to be publicized this week before its implementation in January, demands that affected individuals depart the U.S. within a 60-day grace period or face deportation in the following year.

This decision aligns with President Donald Trump's broader immigration policies, aiming to withdraw legal protection from numerous migrants. The TPS program, a humanitarian safeguard for nations in crisis, has been a safety net for South Sudan amid its protracted conflicts and dire humanitarian conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)