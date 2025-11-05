Left Menu

Mystery at Nagpur Crematorium: Witchcraft Suspicions Arise

The mysterious disappearance of ashes and bones of a 23-year-old woman from a crematorium in Nagpur has led to suspicions of witchcraft. Police are investigating, with charges filed under Maharashtra’s anti-witchcraft laws. The family suspects a ritual, and authorities are checking CCTV footage for clues.

The disappearance of ashes and bones from a crematorium in Nagpur district, Maharashtra, has caused alarm, with villagers and police suspecting witchcraft. The missing remains belong to a 23-year-old woman who died on Monday.

Police reported that when the family returned to the crematorium after the last rites, the ashes and bones were gone, prompting concerns of black magic rituals. A case was registered under relevant sections of Maharashtra's anti-witchcraft law.

Authorities have launched an investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage and gathering information from locals. The incident highlights ongoing struggles against superstitious practices in the region.

