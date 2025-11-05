Left Menu

Electoral Roll Debate: Rahul Gandhi's Claims Under Scrutiny

Rahul Gandhi's allegations of voter fraud in Haryana elections have been challenged by Election Commission officials. They assert the accusation is baseless, questioning the absence of filed appeals or objections from Congress agents. Meanwhile, special intensive revision efforts continue, aiming to cleanse electoral rolls of impurities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:53 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Election Commission officials have responded to Rahul Gandhi's accusations of voter manipulation in the previous year's Haryana assembly polls. The Congress leader claimed that 25 lakh entries were fake, labeling the elections as 'stolen'. However, EC officials argue that Gandhi's allegations are unfounded, noting a lack of appeal or objection submissions regarding the electoral rolls.

The officials highlighted that no complaints were raised by Congress's booth-level agents, questioning their actions during the electoral process. Despite Gandhi opposing initial efforts, the EC continues its special intensive revision of electoral rolls, focusing on eliminating duplicate and unauthorized voter entries.

The controversy arose as Gandhi focused on specific constituencies, prompting the EC to advise him to present evidence through election petitions. With 23 petitions filed for the Haryana elections, the Commission's ongoing efforts aim at improving roll accuracy amidst political tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

