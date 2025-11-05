Empathy-Driven Digital Revolution: Pensioners Embrace Jeevan Pramaan
Union Minister Jitendra Singh launched a national campaign to promote digital life certificates (DLCs) for pensioners. The move, inspired by empathy for the elderly, facilitates online submission of life certificates, enhancing ease of living. Last year's campaign generated over 1.62 crore DLCs across 1,984 locations.
Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh launched a national initiative focused on digital life certificates (DLCs) for pensioners, aiming to ease the annual submission process through online platforms like Jeevan Pramaan.
Historically, senior citizens were required to physically submit life certificates to receive pensions, a task often fraught with inconvenience. In 2014, an Aadhaar-based system was introduced to simplify the process, emphasizing transparency and accessibility.
The campaign, now in its fourth iteration, spans almost 2,000 districts, utilizing major banks and local postal services to reach pensioners nationwide. The initiative has caught international attention, showcased as a model of technology-driven governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
