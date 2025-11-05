French Island Attack: Investigating Motives Behind Car-Ramming Incident

A French man assaulted pedestrians and cyclists on Oleron island using his vehicle, injuring five. The incident occurred on Wednesday, as the man shouted 'Allahu Akbar' upon being detained, reported officials. Despite this, authorities have yet to identify a motive, though the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office stays uninvolved for now.

The suspect, a 35-year-old local fisherman, was apprehended after the vehicular attack. The event, which lasted about 35 minutes, seriously injured two people, including a political assistant. Initially, nine were presumed injured; this was later corrected to five by authorities.

Suspicions surround whether the attack was politically motivated, an Islamist act, or an outburst from a mentally unstable individual. The perpetrator has a history of petty crime but was not on terror watchlists, confirmed officials. Investigations remain active with involvement from local prosecutor's office in La Rochelle.

(With inputs from agencies.)