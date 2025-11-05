Left Menu

French Island Attack: Investigating Motives Behind Car-Ramming Incident

A French local rammed his car into pedestrians and cyclists on Oleron island, injuring five people while shouting 'Allahu Akbar' at arrest. The suspect, known for petty crimes, is a local fisherman. Officials are probing motives, pondering whether it was an act of terrorism, personal vendetta, or mental instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A French man assaulted pedestrians and cyclists on Oleron island using his vehicle, injuring five. The incident occurred on Wednesday, as the man shouted 'Allahu Akbar' upon being detained, reported officials. Despite this, authorities have yet to identify a motive, though the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office stays uninvolved for now.

The suspect, a 35-year-old local fisherman, was apprehended after the vehicular attack. The event, which lasted about 35 minutes, seriously injured two people, including a political assistant. Initially, nine were presumed injured; this was later corrected to five by authorities.

Suspicions surround whether the attack was politically motivated, an Islamist act, or an outburst from a mentally unstable individual. The perpetrator has a history of petty crime but was not on terror watchlists, confirmed officials. Investigations remain active with involvement from local prosecutor's office in La Rochelle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

