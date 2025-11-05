Left Menu

Major Crackdown: Ghaziabad Police Seize Over 15.7 Lakh Vials of Illegal Cough Syrup

Ghaziabad Police, in partnership with the crime branch, conducted a major raid on illegal cough syrup trade, seizing over 15.7 lakh vials. Eight individuals were arrested, uncovering an operation that stretched across India and into Bangladesh. Key ringleaders used professional ties to source and distribute banned pharmaceuticals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a substantial crackdown on illegal drug trade, Ghaziabad Police, in coordination with the crime branch, impounded over 15.7 lakh vials of illicit cough syrup Wednesday. The drugs were hidden inside four trucks stationed at a warehouse along Delhi-Meerut Road, revealed the officials.

The bust, a result of a tip-off from Sonbhadra Police, led to the arrest of eight individuals, among them key figures Saurav Tyagi and Santosh Bhadana. The raid unearthed a consignment of Eskuf, Phensedyl, and Tapentadol hidden under bags of limestone, planned for transit from Indore to Guwahati.

The estimated market value of the confiscated syrups, largely misused for their intoxicant properties, stands at Rs 3.4 crore. Efforts are in progress to dismantle the larger network spread across multiple states and beyond the Indian borders into Bangladesh, according to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Keshav Kumar Choudhary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

