Pakistan and Qatar Forge Unbreakable Bond: A New Era of Cooperation

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari conducted a significant diplomatic meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha, promising an expansion in bilateral cooperation concerning defense and other strategic areas.

This dialogue took place on the fringes of the Second World Summit for Social Development, highlighting the ongoing cooperation between the two nations in political, economic, and cultural contexts.

The discussion marked a reaffirmation of Pakistan's solidarity with Qatar against regional challenges and highlighted the strategic depth of their bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)