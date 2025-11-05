Ex-Israeli Chief Legal Officer Arrested Amid Video Leak Scandal

The former chief legal officer of the Israeli military, Major-General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, remains in custody as authorities extend her detention until Friday. She was arrested following a criminal investigation into a leaked video depicting soldiers allegedly abusing a Palestinian detainee.

Tomer-Yerushalmi resigned after acknowledging she had authorized the leak to counteract negative propaganda against the military's legal division. Her arrest generated significant political controversy, with right-wing figures condemning the inquiry and demonstrators storming military installations.

The video led to indictments against five reservists, with severe abuse allegations in an Israeli prison. The military continues its probe, dismissing claims of systematic abuse while rights groups report multiple instances during the Gaza conflict.

