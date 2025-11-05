Left Menu

Bengaluru Man Arrested for Instagram Ritual Scam

A Bengaluru resident was arrested for defrauding over Rs 24 lakh by promising quick fixes via Instagram-promoted rituals. Identified as Vasudeva R, he was apprehended by police under the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a complaint. Police seized several items from him.

A 32-year-old Bengaluru resident was detained for allegedly defrauding an individual of over Rs 24 lakh through rituals advertised on Instagram, police reported on Wednesday.

The suspect, known as Vasudeva R, hails from Yeshwanthpur but was residing in Srinivasa Nagar, Sunkadakatte, until his arrest on November 4.

The case, involving charges under the Information Technology Act and other pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, was filed at the Dakshina Kannada District Cyber Crime Police Station. Officials confiscated four mobile phones and cash totaling Rs 1,60,300 from the accused.

Vasudeva R faced judicial proceedings on Wednesday and was remanded into custody, authorities confirmed.

