Arrest Made in Gruesome Murder of Delhi Jal Board Assistant Engineer

A 44-year-old man, Bunty, has been arrested for the murder of Delhi Jal Board Assistant Engineer Suresh Kumar Rathi. Rathi's decomposed body was found at his Rohini flat, leading to an intensive investigation. Bunty, later confessing, killed Rathi with the intention to rob him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:17 IST
In a significant development, Delhi Police have arrested a 44-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of Suresh Kumar Rathi, an assistant engineer at the Delhi Jal Board. The gruesome crime unfolded when Rathi's decomposed body was discovered at his residence in Rohini on October 31.

Following the discovery, law enforcement registered a case at the Begumpur police station and launched a comprehensive investigation involving CCTV footage analysis, local inquiries, and technical surveillance. Investigators identified the suspect as Bunty from Lakhi Ram Park, who, under interrogation, confessed to the crime.

Bunty's motive was robbery, targeting Rathi for his valuables. On the fateful night, he murdered Rathi before fleeing with cash and jewelry, both recovered by the police along with a scooter and mobile phones. Authorities continue to explore Bunty's criminal past and any additional complicity.

