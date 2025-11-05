Left Menu

Ceasefire Reflections: The Ongoing Body Exchange Between Israel and Hamas

Hamas and Israel have resumed their exchange of bodies under the U.S.-mediated ceasefire, despite ongoing violence. Hamas plans to return the body of a hostage, while Israel killed two Palestinians in a recent incident. Both parties have exchanged numerous bodies since the ceasefire in October 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:28 IST
Ceasefire Reflections: The Ongoing Body Exchange Between Israel and Hamas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, the armed wing of Hamas announced its intention to transfer the body of a hostage, an event set for 9 p.m. Wednesday, an action coinciding with the Israeli military's announcement of killing two Palestinians perceived as a threat near occupied territory.

The Gazan health authorities reported the death of a Palestinian due to Israeli fire while collecting firewood, though the military could not confirm a connection between this and other incidents. Despite persistent violence, a crucial exchange of deceased bodies continues between Israel and Hamas under a ceasefire brokered by the United States earlier this month.

Hamas agreed to release 20 living hostages and is in the process of locating and returning the bodies of others, having delivered 21 of 28 so far. In return, Israel has handed over 285 Palestinian bodies. Efforts are ongoing to address ceasefire violations, with both sides engaging Washington to ensure adherence to the peace deal. Meanwhile, the conflict's intensity has decreased slightly, allowing for humanitarian aid to reach affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Congress Contemplates Alliances for Upcoming Civic Polls

Maharashtra Congress Contemplates Alliances for Upcoming Civic Polls

 India
2
Tragic Drowning Incident in Tedhi River Claims Two Lives

Tragic Drowning Incident in Tedhi River Claims Two Lives

 India
3
Wall Street's Mixed Bag: Tech Recovery and Tariff Tensions Shake Markets

Wall Street's Mixed Bag: Tech Recovery and Tariff Tensions Shake Markets

 Global
4
State Launches Comprehensive Road Safety Campaign to Curb Accidents

State Launches Comprehensive Road Safety Campaign to Curb Accidents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025